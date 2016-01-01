New Science of Synthesis Release 4.0.1 Significantly Expands on Content and Enhances User Experience

Stuttgart, October 2014 – Thieme Chemistry is pleased to announce the release of Science of Synthesis 4.0.1 - the only full-text resource for methods and experimental procedures in synthetic organic chemistry. The new version, available as of October 9th, 2014, offers a range of new features as well as 13 new content volumes covering exciting topics such as Cross Coupling and Heck-Type Reactions and Multicomponent Reactions. New features include improved text-search capabilities and a new non-Java chemical structure editor.

Eight of the thirteen new volumes on SOS are Science of Synthesis Knowledge Update volumes dating from 2012 to 2014. Highlights include a comprehensive review of asymmetric transformations catalyzed by gold salts published between 2005 and 2011 by M. J. Campbell and F. D. Toste; a new chapter outlining many of the methods used to synthesize α-aryl ketones and α-hetaryl ketones by J. C. Collings; and an entirely new chapter on thioaldehyde and thioketone S-sulfides (thiosulfines) overviewing methods for their in situ generation as well as their application by G. Mlostoń and H. Heimgartner.

The other five volumes comprise part of the much-acclaimed Science of Synthesis Reference Library series. Cross Coupling and Heck-Type Reactions consists of three volumes written by 96 experts and edited by G. A. Molander, J. P. Wolfe and M. Larhed. It includes the best methods currently available for the formation of new carbon—heteroatom and carbon—carbon bonds using metal-catalyzed cross—coupling reactions. The two volumes Multicomponent Reactions written by 63 leading chemists in the multicomponent reactions field and edited by T. J. J. Müller critically review the state of the art of domino, sequential, and consecutive multicomponent reactions.

With the new HTML5 structure editor, which is very easy and intuitive to use, users can draw chemical structures within their Web browser without the need for plugins like Java. This then eliminates the need to adjust security settings or gain additional administration rights for Java issues as has been the case in the past.

An improved search function enables users to find specific Science of Synthesis articles quickly using additional operators in the text search box.

Science of Synthesis provides a critical review of the synthetic methodology developed to date in the fields of organic and organometallic chemistry. The content is compiled and updated by a community of over 1,750 renowned chemists worldwide.

Science of Synthesis is essential in helping you complete the design of your synthetic strategy after you have collected together relevant citations, patent and property information. It helps you answer questions such as:

What is the best synthetic strategy to use?

Which experts work in this field?

What is the background and context to the field of research I am interested in?

Which experimental procedures should I use?

What should I avoid based on the experience of other chemists working in the field?

