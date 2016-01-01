Thieme eNeurosurgery now live!

New York/Stuttgart, February 2013 – Thieme is proud to announce the launch of Thieme eNeurosurgery, a unique online resource that gives the global neurosurgical community unprecedented access to Thieme’s entire neurosurgery collection. This platform enables users to search for procedures they want to brush up on, confirm references for their writing, and find visuals for presentations. Thieme eNeurosurgery is the go-to reference for neurosurgical content and changes how clinical information is obtained - making it easier, faster, and more efficient than ever before.

“Thieme eNeurosurgery represents a quantum leap forward in modern neurosurgical education. Thieme has long led the way in neurosurgical educational textbook development and now with eNeurosurgery allows unprecedented online access to a multidimensional neurosurgical library of knowledge.” -- Bernard R. Bendok, MD, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Features

– With the simple click of a mouse, search across and within Thieme’sentire neurosurgical collection, including:

Over 200 illustrated procedures original to Thieme eNeurosurgery

Access to Thieme’s entire neurosurgical ebook library – over 30,000 pages of material!

25,000 images, with legends and links to original sources

Simultaneous search across the neurosurgery titles in Thieme’s eJournal platform, as well as across all journals indexed in PubMed

– Optimized for mobile device compatibility

– Image download functionality for easy integration into presentations and teaching materials

About eNeurosurgery

Thieme eNeurosurgery is a continuously growing resource with new neurosurgery content being added as soon as the latest titles are available. As the global market leader in neurosurgery, Thieme is at the forefront of developments in the field, making this platform indispensible for neurosurgeons worldwide.