Medlantis: The destination for online radiology education

New York/Stuttgart, January 2013 – Thieme and the University Health Network of Toronto are proud to announce the launch of Medlantis, a powerful online tool for radiology professionals, educators, and students. Medlantis is organized into individual modules that contain video lectures and links to relevant Thieme eRadiology and RadCases content. It is accessible from any computer, tablet, or phone with internet access.

Features

Videos

Over one hundred elegantly recorded lectures from leading radiology professionals available at initial release, with more to come

Videos are accompanied by relevant content from Thieme’s radiology books and case studies from the RadCases series

E-Books

Direct access to Thieme’s entire radiology collection

More than 43,000 pages of radiological content available at initial release

Search across the entire collection for specific words and phrases

Images

Contains over 86,000 images –quickly downloadable for use in lectures and teaching

Searchable by key words

Includes legends and direct links to original sources

Thieme RadCases