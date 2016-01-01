EUR [D] 49,99Zum Warenkorb hinzufügenInkl. gesetzl. MwSt.
Medlantis: The destination for online radiology education
New York/Stuttgart, January 2013 – Thieme and the University Health Network of Toronto are proud to announce the launch of Medlantis, a powerful online tool for radiology professionals, educators, and students. Medlantis is organized into individual modules that contain video lectures and links to relevant Thieme eRadiology and RadCases content. It is accessible from any computer, tablet, or phone with internet access.
Features
Videos
- Over one hundred elegantly recorded lectures from leading radiology professionals available at initial release, with more to come
- Videos are accompanied by relevant content from Thieme’s radiology books and case studies from the RadCases series
E-Books
- Direct access to Thieme’s entire radiology collection
- More than 43,000 pages of radiological content available at initial release
- Search across the entire collection for specific words and phrases
Images
- Contains over 86,000 images –quickly downloadable for use in lectures and teaching
- Searchable by key words
- Includes legends and direct links to original sources
Thieme RadCases
- An extensive database of over 2,000 must-know cases covering a wide range of radiology subspecialties
- Prepares radiology residents for cases they will encounter on rounds, rotations, and exams
- A key study aid for practicing radiologists preparing to take the MOC or working to hone their diagnostic skills
Thieme RadCases
EUR [D] 49,99Zum Warenkorb hinzufügenInkl. gesetzl. MwSt.
EUR [D] 49,99Zum Warenkorb hinzufügenInkl. gesetzl. MwSt.
EUR [D] 49,99Zum Warenkorb hinzufügenInkl. gesetzl. MwSt.
EUR [D] 49,99Zum Warenkorb hinzufügenInkl. gesetzl. MwSt.
EUR [D] 49,99Zum Warenkorb hinzufügenInkl. gesetzl. MwSt.
EUR [D] 49,99Zum Warenkorb hinzufügenInkl. gesetzl. MwSt.
EUR [D] 49,99Zum Warenkorb hinzufügenInkl. gesetzl. MwSt.
EUR [D] 49,99Zum Warenkorb hinzufügenInkl. gesetzl. MwSt.