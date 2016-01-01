Science of Synthesis 4.2 by Thieme Chemistry Released With Over 2,400 Printed Pages of New Content

Stuttgart, November 2015 – With the release of Science of Synthesis (SOS) 4.2, Thieme Chemistry once again updates and expands its unique full-text resource for methods and experimental procedures in synthetic organic chemistry. Available as of November 2015, Science of Synthesis 4.2 will include the latest Knowledge Updates and additions from the Reference Library – a total of approximately 2,400 printed pages of new content.

The latest release of Science of Synthesis will see the addition of SOS Knowledge Updates comprising approximately 500 printed pages. It includes a new chapter on the synthesis and application of N-heterocyclic carbene borane complexes, a novel type of compound that has attracted great interest in recent years. A completely revised chapter on benzo[b]furans incorporates traditional as well as new methods for synthesizing this important class of compounds. The updating process is guided by strict criteria to ensure that only the best and most reliable synthetic methods are included in SOS. New content will continually be added to the digital version, which prevails as the most up-to-date evaluated digital reference work available, reflecting the latest developments in synthetic methodology.

The Science of Synthesis Reference Library has also been expanded to include three new volumes comprising a total of 1,960 printed pages. Biocatalysis in Organic Synthesis Volumes 1 through 3, edited by K. Faber, W.-D. Fessner and N. Turner, with contributions by 121 expert authors, presents a broad overview on the state of the art in enzymatic methods for asymmetric synthesis. As new biocatalyst platforms move from academic laboratories into practical application, new biocatalysts will become more widely available, offering alternatives to expensive or toxic chemical reagents. Addressing academics and industrial researchers alike, Biocatalysis in Organic Synthesis offers critical expert reviews of organic transformations, including experimental procedures.

To allow users to efficiently mine this wealth of content, Thieme has implemented a DOI operator making the search for Digital Object Identifiers possible. Additionally, improvements to wildcard searching have been made enabling this text-search feature to provide even more accurate and relevant results.

To get access to Science of Synthesis 4.2 or a free trial please visit: http://sos.thieme.com

For more information about Science of Synthesis please visit the Website at www.thieme-chemistry.com/sos/