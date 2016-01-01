Planta Medica celebrates its 60th Anniversary

Stuttgart, August 2013 – The Thieme journal Planta Medica celebrates its 60th anniversary at this year’s International Congress and Annual Meeting of the Society for Medicinal Plant and Natural Product Research (GA) in Münster, 1st-5th of September 2013. Being the official organ of GA, the journal first appeared in 1953, and since then Planta Medica has grown into one of the leading international journals in the field of medicinal plant and natural product research.

To mark this festive occasion, a special anniversary ceremony will be hosted by Professor Dr. Luc Pieters (Editor-in-Chief), Professor Dr. Adolf Nahrstedt (Senior Editor) and Professor Dr. Matthias Hamburger (Review Editor) at the annual congress of GA. The anniversary ceremony will also provide the occasion to present the first Thieme Award for the Most Innovative Paper of the Year. The 2013 prize will go to the research group headed by Dr. Susan Murch of the University of British Columbia for their ground-breaking work on plant metabolomics.1

This year, Professor Dr. Luc Pieters will again chair a workshop on how to successfully publish scientific papers.

Professor Pieters comments on the journal’s anniversary: “It is a truly memorable and indeed remarkable occasion for us all to be here in Münster together to celebrate Planta Medica’s 60th anniversary. Especially, as it was here in Münster where Planta Medica’s ‘life cycle’ began sixty years ago in 1953. Planta Medica has always been a very international journal but the composition of the Board of Editors and the Advisory Board in recent years is a reflection of the worldwide reach of Planta Medica. To see this development is truly gratifying and we would like to thank all our authors, reviewers, readers and of course the Society for Medicinal Plant and Natural Product Research for the constant support and enthusiasm, which propelled and indeed continues to propel Planta Medica to the forefront of science.”

Planta Medica is available online and in print. All manuscripts submitted to Planta Medica undergo rigorous peer review. To learn more please visit: http://www.thieme.de/plantamedica

About Planta Medica

Planta Medica is one of the leading international journals in the field of medicinal plants and natural product research with original research papers, letters, rapid communications, reviews, minireviews and perspectives from researchers worldwide. Planta Medica publishes 18 issues per year. Planta Medica is the official organ of the Society for Medicinal Plant and Natural Product Research (GA).

About the Society for Medicinal Plant and Natural Product Research (GA)

The Society for Medicinal Plant and Natural Product Research (GA - Gesellschaft für Arzneipflanzen- und Naturstoff-Forschung) (www.ga-online.org) was founded in 1953 in Bad Camberg, Germany, for the purpose of promotion and dissemination of medicinal plant research. Over the years GA has developed into an international scientific society with at present ca. 1400 members from 82 countries. The scientific interests of GA cover nowadays all aspects of medicinally used natural products like agricultural science, biology, chemistry, pharmacy, pharmacognosy, pharmacology and medicine.

References

1Brown PN, Turi CE, Shipley PR, Murch SJ: Comparisons of Large (Vaccinium macrocarpon Ait.) and Small (Vaccinium oxycoccos L., Vaccinium vitis-idaea L.) Cranberry in British Columbia by Phytochemical Determination, Antioxidant Potential, and Metabolomic Profiling with Chemometric Analysis. Planta Med 2012;78:630–640.