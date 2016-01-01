Science of Synthesis 4.3 Released – Thieme Chemistry’s Knowledge Base Expanded by More than 1,500 Printed Pages of New Content

Stuttgart, March 2016 – Thieme Chemistry releases version 4.3 of its unique full-text resource Science of Synthesis (SOS). Available as of March 2016, this update will see the addition of one new Knowledge Update with approx. 500 printed pages as well as two new reference library volumes comprising a total of 1,042 printed pages.

The latest release of Science of Synthesis will see the addition of SOS Knowledge Updates comprising approximately 500 printed pages. In addition to a major update on the synthesis of vinylsilanes and silyl hydrides, highlights of this release include updates on important compounds used in cross-coupling chemistry, such as fluoroarenes, chloroarenes and bromoarenes. The update on the chemistry of hypervalent iodoarenes and iodonium salts contains significant new developments such as their in situ generation and use in catalytic reactions, recyclable reagents, and the synthesis and application of chiral hypervalent reagents. The extensive update on arylphosphine oxides and heteroatom derivatives presents various new methods for the synthesis of arylphosphine oxides.

The updating process is guided by strict criteria to ensure that only the best and most reliable synthetic methods are included in SOS. Among the renowned specialists who added to this latest release are experts including R. W. Clark and S. L. Wiskur, E. A. Anderson and D. S. W. Lim and A. Harsanyi and G. Sandford, to name but a few. All of them have expanded the knowledge base with new methods as well as new or completely revised product (sub-)classes. New content will continually be added to the digital version, which prevails as the most up-to-date evaluated digital reference work available, reflecting the latest developments in synthetic methodology.

The Science of Synthesis Reference Library has also been expanded to include two new volumes comprising a total of 1,042 printed pages: Catalytic Transformations via C¬—H Activation, Vols. 1 and 2, edited by Prof. Jin-Quan Yu and with contributions from over 40 expert authors. Volume 1 focuses on the formation of C—C bonds by both arene and hetarene C—H activation, while Volume 2 examines the formation of C—C bonds by C—H activation of non-(het)arene substrates as well as C—H activation using special reagents or techniques. Both volumes contain articles by experts in the field presenting the best synthetic methods, including typical or general experimental procedures. Thus, this latest SOS Reference Library addition can serve as both a basis for the practical application of the techniques discussed and as a foundation for future research.

To get access to Science of Synthesis 4.3 or a free trial please visit: http://sos.thieme.com

For more information about Science of Synthesis please visit the website at www.thieme-chemistry.com/sos/