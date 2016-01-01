Thieme Chemistry Releases Science of Synthesis 4.4 Containing Domino Transformations and Latest Updates

With the release of Science of Synthesis 4.4, Thieme Chemistry expands its definitive knowledge base to include significant knowledge updates as well as two new reference library volumes on domino transformations in organic synthesis.

The latest addition to the Science of Synthesis reference library, Applications of Domino Transformations in Organic Synthesis (Vols. 1 and 2), edited by Scott A. Snyder, highlights the current state of the art in the rapidly changing field of domino/cascade-based transformations. The two volumes are organized by the core type of reaction used to initiate the domino event. Volume 1 covers polyene/cation-π cyclizations, the synthesis of polyether natural products by polyepoxide ring-opening, metathesis, radical, and metal-mediated reactions, and non-radical skeletal rearrangements. Volume 2 focuses on pericyclic reactions, for example sigmatropic shifts and ene reactions. Alkylative dearomatization reactions, additions to non-activated alkenes (e.g., halocyclizations), activated alkenes (e.g., Michael reactions, enamine/enol ether reactions), and to C=O and C=N bonds are also covered in this volume.

To ensure that the unique synthetic methodology tool continues to offers the most current and reliable information on chemical transformations, Science of Synthesis 4.4 includes knowledge updates comprising a total of 500 printed pages. Among the highlights of the latest knowledge update are new insights on the synthesis and applications of organometallic complexes of platinum and on the applications of organometallic complexes of iridium. A significant update on the synthesis of 1,2,3-triazoles focuses on the addition of azides to alkynes and alkenes in “click chemistry", which has received much interest over the past few years. Furthermore, the recently expanded knowledge base includes updates on the synthesis of phthalazines and quinazolines. Both nitrogen heterocycle classes have been a recent focus of attention from the pharmaceutical industry. Highlights of the current update also include updates on the syntheses of various non-aromatic phosphorus-containing heterocycles, oxygen- and phosphorus-substituted alkynes, and nitrogen-substituted alkynes. The update on nitrosoalkenes covers new methods for the synthesis of these generally unstable compounds along with their applications, particularly in cycloadditions and 1,4-additions. A series of updates on the synthesis of haloalkanes rounds off the latest knowledge updates, covering synthesis by substitution of hydrogen atoms, metals or carbon functionalities, and other halogens or oxygen functionalities, as well as by addition across carbon-carbon multiple bonds. Contributors to the latest SoS Knowledge Update include A. Nomoto and A. Ogawa; H. Li and C. Mazet; A. C. Tomé; T. J. Hagen and T. R. Helgren; F.-A. Kang and S.-M. Yang; M. H. Larsen, M. Cacciarini, and M. Brøndsted Nielsen; K. Banert; H.-U. Reissig and R. Zimmer; G. Keglevich and A. Grün; J. Iskra and S. S. Murphree; M. C. Elliott and B. A. Saleh; F. V. Singh and T. Wirth; and U. Hennecke.

Science of Synthesis continues to be updated following established editorial processes with clearly defined criteria and discerning standards for method selection. New content will continually be added to the digital version, which prevails as the most up-to-date evaluated digital reference work available, reflecting the latest developments in synthetic methodology. All content is available with full text and graphics and can be searched by structure and reaction type.

To access Science of Synthesis 4.4 or get a free trial please visit: http://sos.thieme.com. For more information about Science of Synthesis please visit the website at www.thieme-chemistry.com/sos/