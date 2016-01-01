Latest Science of Synthesis Release 4.5 by Thieme Chemistry Includes Metal-Catalyzed Cyclization Reactions and Latest Updates

Thieme Chemistry releases the latest update of its most up-to-date evaluated digital reference work, Science of Synthesis, adding two new volumes on metal-catalyzed cyclization reactions. Also including a series of important knowledge updates, Science of Synthesis 4.5 comprises a total of more than 1,800 printed pages of new content.

Among the highlights of this latest Science of Synthesis release 4.5 are over 1,300 pages on Metal-Catalyzed Cyclization Reactions, edited by Shengming Ma from the Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, China and Shuanhu Gao from the East China Normal University in Shanghai, China and compiled by 36 authors worldwide. Significant advances in metal-catalyzed reactions, especially cyclizations, have dramatically improved the efficiency of organic synthesis over the last three decades. To date, these transformations are widely used in the area of synthesis of both natural products and therapeutic agents. "Science of Synthesis: Metal-Catalyzed Cyclization Reactions" presents the most commonly used and significant metal-catalyzed reactions for modern organic synthesis in two volumes. Volume 1 covers intramolecular allylations, intramolecular coupling reactions including Heck reactions, as well as cyclopropane and cyclopropene ring openings. Also included are cyclization reactions of alkenes, alkynes, and allenes, cycloisomerizations, and intramolecular C—N and C—O bond formation. Volume 2 covers epoxidations, aziridinations, cyclopropanations, and Pauson–Khand reactions, as well as a wide range of cycloaddition processes, radical cyclizations, and ring-closing metathesis.

In addition to the two new reference volumes, the latest knowledge update volume comprises a total of 500 printed pages, including a major contribution by D. Spitzner on the synthesis of pyridines, pyridinium salts, and pyridine N-oxides. Further highlights include contributions on the synthesis of alkyl fluorides by substitution of metals by M. Shevchuk and G.-V. Röschenthaler, on the synthesis of alkyl fluorides by substitution of carbon by J. Desroches and J.-F. Paquin, and on the synthesis of alkyl fluorides by substitution of hydroxy functionalities by M. Vandamme and J.-F. Paquin. Important updates on the synthesis of propargylic fluorides by J.-D. Hamel and J.-F. Paquin and benzylic fluorides by P. A. Champagne, M. Drouin, and J.-F. Paquin round off this latest knowledge base expansion.

Science of Synthesis continues to be updated following established editorial processes with clearly defined criteria and discerning standards for method selection. New content will continually be added to the digital version, which prevails as one of the most up-to-date evaluated digital reference works available, reflecting the latest developments in synthetic methodology. All content is available with full text and graphics and can be searched by structure and reaction type.

To access Science of Synthesis 4.5 or get a free trial please visit: http://sos.thieme.com.

For more information about Science of Synthesis please visit the website at www.thieme-chemistry.com/sos/.