Thieme Releases Science of Synthesis 4.8 with Name-to-Structure Functionality and 1,000 Pages of New Content

With its latest release of the unique full-text resource Science of Syntheses (SOS), Thieme introduces a name-to-structure functionality that allows users to generate chemical structures from names. In addition to a new “Hit Select/Deselect” option, SOS 4.8 also includes two new update volumes comprising approximately 1,000 printed pages.

What’s in a name? A whole structure!

Combining a dictionary-based and an algorithmic approach, the name-to-structure functionality generates chemical structures from their names. Users merely need to type in the name of the chemical and the new functionality delivers the corresponding structure. The name-to-structure tool uses InfoChem’s comprehensive dictionary of over 28 million chemical names corresponding to more than 13 million unique structures. While the majority of the names in the dictionary are in English and German, it also includes the names of common chemicals in a variety of other languages. The new functionality offers users great flexibility, as it can process names based on systematic nomenclature as well as trade, trivial, and semi-systematic names.

Two new update volumes comprising approximately 1,000 printed pages

The latest release of Science of Synthesis includes two new Knowledge Update volumes representing approximately 1,000 printed pages. A new chapter on gold-catalyzed cycloaddition reactions (D. Qian and J. Zhang) covers an area that has attracted a tremendous amount of interest in recent years. Several new chapters on azaindole derivatives (J.-Y. Mérour and B. Joseph) complement the recent major review of azaindoles by the same authors. Highlights also include a chapter on the synthesis of amides in continuous-flow reactors (S. Ramesh, P. Cherkupally, T. Govender, H. G. Kruger, B. G. de la Torre, and F. Albericio); an update on the synthesis of azomethine imines (I. Atodiresei and M. Rueping); and updates on the synthesis of heteroatom-functionalized chloroalkanes (T. Wirth and F. V. Singh), bromoalkanes, allylic bromides, benzylic bromides, and propargylic bromides (M. Braun). A major update focuses on the synthesis of phthalocyanines and related compounds (M. S. Rodríguez Morgade and T. Torres). The particular optical and photophysical properties of these synthetic porphyrin analogues make them especially usable as colorants and pigments and potentially applicable in new technologies including organic solar cells, organic light-emitting diodes, optical recording media, nonlinear optics, and photodynamic therapy. Also new in SOS 4.8 are several chapters on the synthesis of C(sp3)–F compounds, which have been the focus of intense research in recent years due to their biological and pharmacological properties. These chapters include updates on the synthesis of fluoroalkanes by substitution of hydrogen (M. Rueda-Becerril and G. M. Sammis), halogens, oxygen and sulfur functionalities (T. P. Lequeux), and synthesis from other fluoroalkanes (T. Yamazaki). Furthermore, there are updates on specific classes of fluorinated molecules, including fluorocyclopropanes, (fluoromethyl)cyclopropanes, and fluorocyclobutanes (P. Jubault, T. Poisson, and X. Pannecoucke), allylic fluorides (C. R. Pitts and T. Lectka), β-fluoro alcohols (K. Shibatomi), and β-fluoroamines (L. Hunter). Last but not least, there is an update of the synthesis of azetidines (F. Couty) – small-ring nitrogen heterocycles with great applicability potential in medicinal and pharmaceutical chemistry.

Full-text and structure/reaction searching, as well as downloadable chapter PDFs, is available for all content. The updating process for Science of Synthesis is guided by strict criteria to ensure that only the best and most reliable synthetic methods are included. New content will continually be added to the digital version, which prevails as the most up-to-date evaluated digital reference work available, reflecting the latest developments in synthetic methodology.

Refined hit lists made easier

To improve the processing of generated hit lists, SOS 4.8 offers a range of options for selecting and deselecting hits. This allows users to refine their hit lists more conveniently and represents yet another user-friendly feature of the resource.

