Science of Synthesis 4.9 Online: Pyrazoles, enol ethers, catalytic oxidation and a classical reaction revisited

Stuttgart, January 2018 – With the latest release of their definitive full-text resource for synthetic organic chemistry, Science of Synthesis (SOS), Thieme has added a total of 1,378 printed pages of new content. SOS 4.9 includes knowledge updates on the synthesis of pyrazoles and enol ethers as well as on the application of the Mannich reaction in synthesis. The new Reference Library volume focuses on catalytic oxidation in organic synthesis.

Highlights of the latest SOS release include a major update on the synthesis of pyrazoles by A.C. Götzinger and T.J.J. Müller. This covers important advances in the regioselective synthesis of these heterocycles, which play key roles in pharmaceuticals and other biologically active molecules. Increasingly used as ligands in coordination chemistry, pyrazoles can be synthesized through new methods involving milder reaction conditions, allowing a wider substrate scope. A new update on enol ethers by F. Bartels, R. Zimmer, and M. Christmann presents progresses and extensions of classical approaches as well as recently developed metal-catalyzed methods for the synthesis of this key functional group. The update also outlines applications of these methods in natural product synthesis. Though over 100 years old, the Mannich reaction still ranks among the most fundamental and applicable C-C bond forming reactions, yielding highly versatile β-amino-carbonyl compounds. The update on this classic by C. Schneider and M. Sickert focuses on recent developments in catalytic enantioselective and diastereoselective processes of direct, indirect, and vinylogous Mannich reactions using both metal-based catalysts and organocatalysts.

With Catalytic Oxidation in Organic Synthesis, edited by K. Muñiz, the SOS Reference Library now includes a description of the current developments in the field of oxidation, a key transformation in organic synthesis and an indispensable tool in the strategic construction of molecules. The new volume describes emerging concepts that will shape the future development of the field of oxidative transformation and define future standard applications.

Full-text and structure/reaction searching, as well as downloadable chapter PDFs, are available for all content. The updating process for Science of Synthesis is guided by strict criteria to ensure that only the best and most reliable synthetic methods are included. New content will continually be added to the digital version, which prevails as the most up-to-date evaluated digital reference work available, reflecting the latest developments in synthetic methodology.

