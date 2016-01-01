Stuttgart, March 2014 – With the latest release 4.0 of Science of Synthesis (SOS), Thieme adds numerous new features to its acclaimed critical review of synthetic methodology. This includes the Reference Library, enriched search functionalities, a new, user-friendly interface, as well as customization options.

A new addition in release 4.0, the Reference Library, is edited by outstanding organic chemists worldwide who have selected the best and most reliable methods in their respective fields. Designed to complement the volumes of Science of Synthesis, the Reference Library highlights new approaches and perspectives of particular current interest in organic synthesis. SOS 4.0 now includes all volumes of “Stereoselective Synthesis”, “Asymmetric Organocatalysis” and “Water in Organic Synthesis”.

10 New update volumes

Furthermore, the latest release of SOS sees the addition of 10 new update volumes comprising approximately 5,000 printed pages. As the most up-to-date evaluated electronic reference work available, Science of Synthesis is continually updated to include only high-quality, highly reliable methods. Each volume is edited by experts of the respective fields who follow strict, clearly defined criteria for method selection and continually scan current literature for relevant new developments. This established editorial process ensures that SOS always reflects the current state of knowledge.

Powerful search and retrieval options

To allow users to efficiently mine this wealth of content, Thieme has implemented enriched text search functionalities based on the MarkLogic platform, allowing users to perform real-time text searches. Search options are further enhanced by the new RSA search from InfoChem, an “all-in-one” reaction search operator that combines reaction, exact, and substructure searches for each single search query, listing the results according to relevance. Both text searches and reaction searches are performed via the same search screen into which users simply enter a keyword, structure or reaction. Within seconds, relevant results are found, evaluated, and displayed in an interactive hit list, where users can explore them via multiple filters. All search queries and results can then be saved in the new, personalized user profile MySOS, which offers easy access to relevant content and previous searches.

Increased usability, enhanced printing and citation

In addition to new content and search features, users can look forward to navigation options that increase the usability of the online offer. A new breadcrumb trail ensures easy navigation, while a detailed and interactive table of content can be accessed via the added “Explore Content” tab. Users are thus able to browse the entire content quickly and efficiently. Further features of the latest SOS release include PDF download and enhanced print options for printing individual pages and chapters. Inbound and outbound DOIs (digital object identifiers) allow links from and to external sources for easy identification and citation of individual SOS chapters.

Science of Synthesis, a research tool by Thieme, is the only resource for methods in synthetic organic chemistry that offers full-text descriptions of organic transformations and synthetic methods, as well as experimental procedures. The inclusion of effective and practical experimental procedures means that the chemist can get to work on a synthesis immediately in the lab. Science of Synthesis provides a critical review of the synthetic methodology in the field of organic and organometallic chemistry. Access Science of Synthesis Version 4.0 and sign up for a free 14-day-trial sos.thieme.com.