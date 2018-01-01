Science of Synthesis goes with the flow: New release includes reference volume Flow Chemistry in Organic Synthesis

Stuttgart, November 2018 – The latest release of Thieme’s knowledge base for synthetic methodology is adding more than 1,000 pages of new content, including the new reference library volume Flow Chemistry in Organic Synthesis, edited by T. F. Jamison and G. Koch. With Science of Synthesis 4.12, synthetic chemists today are provided with up-to-date and complete information.

Benzo[c]furans, isoquinolinones, and much more Among the highlights of the latest Knowledge Update is the major revision of the chapter on benzo[c]furans or isobenzofurans by H. Kwiecień. While these compounds are highly reactive and can normally only be isolated after trapping, for example by Diels-Alder reaction with dienophiles, 1,3-diarylbenzo[c]furans and 1,3-dihydroisobenzofuran-1(3H)-ones (phthalides) are much more stable.

The new Knowledge Update volume comprises a total of approx. 500 printed pages, representing up-to-date and reliable synthetic methods. SOS Knowledge Updates are governed by clearly defined criteria for method selection as well as established editorial processes. The Editorial Board, in conjunction with the volume editors and authors, reviews the whole field of synthetic organic chemistry as presented in SOS and evaluate significant developments in synthetic methodology. With expert evaluated content focusing on subjects of particular current interest, the SOS Reference Library complements the SOS Knowledge Updates to make SOS the complete information source for the modern synthetic chemist.



Thieme is a leading supplier of information and services contributing to the improvement of healthcare and health. Employing more than 1,000 staff, the family-owned company develops products and services in digital and other media for the medical and chemistry sectors. Operating internationally with offices in 11 cities worldwide, the Thieme Group works closely with a strong network of experts and partners. The products and services are based on the high-quality content of Thieme’s 200 journals and 4,400 books. With solutions for professionals, Thieme supports relevant information processes in research, education, and patient care. Medical students, physicians, nurses, allied health specialists, hospitals, health insurance companies, and others interested in health and healthcare are the focus of Thieme’s activities. The mission of the Thieme Group is to provide these markets with precisely the information, services, and products they need in their specific work situation and career. Providing top-quality services that are highly relevant to specific audiences, Thieme contributes to better healthcare and healthier lives. For more information about Thieme, please visit www.thieme.com

The latest addition to the reference library, Flow Chemistry in Organic Synthesis, edited by T. F. Jamison and G. Koch, introduces the principles and potential of flow chemistry for synthetic chemical reactions. The authors of the volume – pioneers in both the practical and conceptual aspects of flow chemistry – aim to make this potential available to a wider audience. Far more than just the adaptation of batch processes to flow systems, flow chemistry offers a paradigm shift in chemical synthesis: continuous flow holds the power to access new reaction types and chemistry space. The volume examines principles of reactor design and automation, as well as separations and purifications in flow systems. It discusses the application of flow to photochemistry, electrochemistry, gaseous systems, using immobilized reagents and catalysts, and in multistep processes. In addition to covering syntheses of peptides, carbohydrates, and pharmaceuticals, the work includes several chapters on the use of flow in an industrial context. Flow Chemistry in Organic Synthesis comprises a total of approx. 590 pages.