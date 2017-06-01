Anonymous crowd-based peer review delivers promising results

Peer review is a crucial part of the scientific publishing process, and one of the core challenges for any journal is delivering speed into the review process without compromising quality or integrity. Benjamin List, SYNLETT Editor in Chief, has been working on an innovative approach to enhance SYNLETT, and potentially the wider scientific community, combining a modern crowd-based concept on a new technology platform.

A pre-selected crowd of highly qualified chemists were invited to join a protected, anonymized environment. Research papers where posted for review with time frames as short as 72 hours being stipulated and initial tests have delivered both fast and high quality reviews. This progress has been reported as a Nature World View.

Commenting on the partnership Caroline Birkle, Managing Director at Thieme Chemistry said, “The team here at Thieme are thrilled that the concepts and developments, led by our Editor-in-Chief Ben List and executed by the SYNLETT Editorial team and Filestage are being featured in Nature. Thieme has a strong history of collaborating with the research community to deliver excellent and high quality content and we are focused on using new technologies and opportunities to further enhance the research process and deliver the best possible publishing experience to our world-class authors going forward.”

Read the full article Crowd-based peer review can be good and fast by Ben List (World View, Nature, 01.06.2017).

About Benjamin List

Benjamin List is a director at the Max Planck Institut für Kohlenforschung in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany, and the editor-in-chief of SYNLETT http://www.kofo.mpg.de/en/research/homogeneous-catalysis-

About the journal

SYNLETT is an international journal reporting research results and current trends in synthetic organic chemistry in short personalized reviews and preliminary communications. It covers all fields of scientific endeavor that involve organic synthesis, including catalysis, organometallic, medicinal, biological, and photochemistry, and related disciplines. Impact Factor 2015: 2.323 www.thieme-chemistry.com/synlett

About Filestage

Filestage is a feedback tool for advertising agencies, film producers, and designers. It allows clients and co-workers to review videos, images and documents directly in the browser. Agencies simply send a link to their clients and coworkers to receive streamlined feedback. https://filestage.io/secure-crowd-review