Dr Chada Raji Reddy joins the Thieme Chemistry Journal SynOpen

Stuttgart, November 2020 – Dr Raji Reddy of the CSIR – Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad has joined the editorial board of SynOpen as an associate editor with immediate effect. Published by Georg Thieme Verlag, SynOpen offers chemists worldwide current research results in chemical synthesis in full paper and letter format. The open access journal covers all fields of scientific endeavor that involve organic synthesis, including catalysis, organometallic-, medicinal-, biological- and photochemistry, but also related disciplines and offers the possibility to publish scientific primary data. With Dr Reddy, an experienced and renowned organic chemist enriches the editorial board.

SynOpen uses Select Crowd Review to review manuscripts. The editorial team under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief Laurence M. Harwood publishes Original Papers, Letters, Practical Synthetic Procedures (PSPs), Reviews and Short reviews as well as Spotlights. All articles in SynOpen are made freely available immediately upon publication for all to read and download. “I am excited with this opportunity to join the editorial board and am looking forward to a great involvement in attracting high quality submissions and taking the research results to the widest possible range of readers through this open access journal”, says Chada Raji Reddy.

Editor-in-Chief Laurence M. Harwood is glad to welcome Chada Raji Reddy: “I am delighted to be able to work with him going forward, and I know that he will support and sponsor the stated aim of SynOpen to be fair, fast and flexible. I am certain that he will ensure and encourage the high quality of submissions to the journal.” Together they now want to continue the further growth and success for which Laurence, an internationally diverse team of Associate Editors, publishing editors, the supporting team and of course the authors have already set the foundation for in the last couple of years. Reddy sums up his motivation: "To maintain this momentum, I am dedicated to advance the quality of publications towards a high impact factor and I cordially welcome submissions from all researchers."

In his scientific work Chada Raji Reddy pays special attention to the development of methodologies for new chemical entities towards drug discovery, process development for APIs/drugs, alkyne-and enyne-assisted anulation reactions as well as the total synthesis of alkaloids and macrolides. He received his PhD in Organic Chemistry from the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad (Osmania University), India, before taking postdoctoral positions at the department of chemistry of the University of South Florida, Tampa, USA, and at the Department of Medicinal Chemistry of the University of Mississippi, Oxford, Mississippi, USA. The renowned chemist has been awarded several prizes, including the CRSI Bronze Medal in 2018, the CDRI-Drug Research Excellence Award in 2017, the A K Singh Memorial Young Scientist Award in 2014 or the AVRA Young Scientist Award in 2011. In 2015 he followed an invitation by the Royal Society of Chemistry to London, UK, where he took part in the Gregynog Organic Synthesis Workshop. There he also met Laurence M. Harwood for the first time. Harwood remembers with pleasure this first meeting: “He is an excellent organic chemist and a person of great sincerity and warmth.”

As a practitioner of organic synthesis, Dr Raji Reddy has always followed the contributions and published in Synlett and Synthesis. Now he is looking forward to outreach his and his colleagues’ research results in the form of an international open access journal: “I am glad that together with the other Associate Editors I will support the fast, fair and flexible process SynOpen is characterized by with my work”, he says.



The Thieme Journal SynOpen provides chemists worldwide with current research results in chemical synthesis in full paper and letter format. As an international open access journal, it covers all fields of scientific endeavor that involve organic synthesis, including catalysis, organometallic-, medicinal-, biological-, and photochemistry, but also related disciplines and offers the possibility to publish scientific primary data. Full papers provide dependable research results with detailed and reliable experimental procedures and full characterization of all important new products.

All articles in SynOpen are made freely available immediately upon publication for all to read and download from Thieme E-Journals.

SynOpen generally uses Select Crowd Review for reviewing manuscripts. Editor-in-Chief is Laurence M. Harwood (Department of Chemistry, University of Reading). Associate Editors are Francoise Colobert (Ecole de Chimie, Polymères et Matériaux, Université de Strasbourg) and Daniel Seidel (Department of Chemistry, University of Florida). Philippa B. Cranwell (Department of Chemistry, University of Reading) is Crowd Review Editor. Further information about the research focus of the members of the editorial board can be found at https://www.thieme.de/de/synopen/editorial-board-108421.htm.

